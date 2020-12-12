Choir Concert 12/11/20

Video Credit: WCBI - Published 1 week ago

The Tupelo High School Madrigals Choir will perform for the community this weekend at Fair Park.

During a typical christmas season, the madrigals have a dinner show, but this year, due to covid 19, things are different.

The choir will perform its annual concert at fairpark as a way of keeping the much loved tradition alive.

"the students really didn't want to miss the opportunity to sing this wonderful music and what's unique about this year, they will hear some of the traditional tunes we would have done at the madrigal dinner but the second half is vocal jazz, more contemporary christmas."

"i would encourage people to come out and support us and have some fun time in these hard times we have been in and listen to some good christmas music and get hot choclate."

"it is hopefully going to be great, we will have lots of fun, hopefully it will be lots of fun" the ths madrigals will perform friday night at 7 and saturday at 2 pm and 7 pm.

