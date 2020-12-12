The Very Excellent Mr. Dundee Film Clip - I was thinking about you the other day.

Global  
 

Video Credit: Teaser Trailer - Duration: 01:28s
- Plot synopsis: Paul Hogan plays himself in this raucous comedy.

Retired in Los Angeles and overshadowed by his Crocodile Dundee character, Hogan is offered a knighthood by the Queen of England.

But before he can accept it, Hogan gets caught up in a series of comical scandals that dominate gossip shows and social media feeds.

Can he keep his reputation clean long enough to hang onto his prize - and his diginity?

Hilarious celebrity co-stars include Chevy Chase, John Ceese, Olivia Newton-John and more!

Director Dean Murphy Writers Dean Murphy, Robert Mond Actors Paul Hogan, Rachel Carpani, Jacob Elordi, Chevy Chase, John Cleese, Olivia Newton-John Genre Comedy Run Time 1 hour 28 minutes


