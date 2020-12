Coroner identifies cyclists killed in crash on US-95 outside of Las Vegas Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:19s - Published 1 week ago Coroner identifies cyclists killed in crash on US-95 outside of Las Vegas The Clark County coroner's office released the names and causes of deaths for the five bicyclists who were killed on US-95 outside of Boulder City on Thursday. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BOX TRUCK NEAR SEARCHLIGHTYESTERDAY HAVE BEEN RELEASED..THE CORONER HAS IDENTIFIED THEDECEASED...AS 57-YEAR OLDS MICHAEL TODDMURRAY....AND THOMAS CHAMBERLIN...48 YEAR OLD AKSOY AH-MET...41 YEAR OLD GERRARD SUAREZNIEVA....AND 39 YEAR OLD ERIN MICHELLERAY.OUR THOUGHTS GO OUT TO THEIRFAMILIES AND FRIENDS.YESTERDAY'S CRASH IS SERVING ASA WAKE-UP CALL FOR DRIVERS TO"SHARE THE ROAD" WITH BIKERS..TRAFFIC SAFETY OFFICIALS AREEMPHASIZING THE "THREE-FEETRULE.." IN NEVADA, DRIVERSARE REQUIRED TO GIVE CYCLISTSAT LEAST "THREE" FEET OF SPACEON THE ROAD..THE LAW CAME ABOUT AFTER...PETE MAKOWSKI WAS KILLED WHILERIDING HIS BIKE IN 20-13...." THAT LEVEL OF DESTRUCTION ANDLIFE LOST ON OUR ROADWAYS ISTRULY UNACCEPTABLE AND IT'SALWAYS SO IMPORTANT THAT WECONTINUE THAT CONVERSATION THATTHESE ARE NOT ACCIDENTS, THESEARE CRASHES, AND THEY'REPREVENTABLE,"YOU CAN JOIN THE CYCLINGCOMMUNITY IN MOURNING THE LIVESLOST..A DRIVE-THRU VIGIL WILL TAKEPLACE TOMORROW AT THE "GHOSTBIKE" MEMORIAL ON TWAIN ANDTOWN CENTER DRIVE..IF YOU PLAN TO STOP BY YOU AREENCOURAGED TO LEAVE NOTES ORFLOWERS.DONATIONS WILL ALSO BE ACCEPTEDTO HELP THE FAMILIES OF THEVICTIMS.THE VIGIL STARTS AT THREETOMORROW AFTERNOON.A VIRTUAL CELEBRATION IS BEINGHELD THIS





You Might Like

Related videos from verified sources Coroner: Cause of death for driver in fiery triple fatal crash 'natural'



The autopsy results determined that the death of the driver, 29-year-old Almetrine DeAngela Rushing, was due to dilated cardiomyopathy and her death was ruled as natural. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 00:21 Published 2 days ago Driver arrested after cyclists killed in crash



Driver arrested for DUI after cyclists killed in crash. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 02:31 Published 2 days ago Vigil held to remember 5 Las Vegas cyclists killed in crash



A vigil in honor of the five Las Vegas cyclists who lost their lives in a crash on Thursday morning was held yesterday outside of Las Vegas Cyclery. Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas Duration: 01:54 Published 5 days ago