Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific

On the occasion of India's Constitution Day, soldiers deployed in Siachen and Kargil recited the preamble to the Constitution. They 'reaffirmed their commitment' to the Constitution, the Defence MInistry said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi also addressed the nation and stressed on the importance of performance of duties in order to safeguard rights. Giving a mantra of KYC, or 'Know Your Constitution', he said that people need to gain a 'comprehensive understanding' of the document. President of India, Ram Nath Kovind, also led the nation in recitation of the preamble. India's Constituent Assembly had adopted the Constitution on November 26, 1949. Watch the full video for more.
The first phase of the Malabar Exercise 2020 is underway with navies of India, US, Japan and Australia participating. This exercise comes at a time when China has been provoking India at the LAC in Ladakh. Japan , US and Australia have also been at loggerheads with Beijing over several issues in the recent past. The Indian Navy deployed a number of its key platforms including destroyer Ranvijay, frigate Shivalik, off-shore patrol vessel Sukanya, fleet support ship Shakti and submarine Sindhuraj. It is for first time in more than a decade that the exercise will see the participation of all four Quad countries. Australia is taking part in the exercise after 2007. The exercise will showcase the ‘high-levels of synergy and coordination between the friendly navies, which is based on their shared values and commitment to an open, inclusive Indo-Pacific and a rules-based international order,’ a Defence Ministry release had said. The second phase of Malabar 20 is scheduled to be conducted in the Arabian Sea in mid-November 2020. Watch the full video for all the details.
Days after BrahMos test, fresh missile test-firing was conducted by Indian Air Force. India has been carrying out frequent missile testing amid China tension and Pakistan provocation. Indigenous Akash..
