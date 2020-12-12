Global  
 

Russian submarine test-fires four nuclear missiles in western Pacific

Video Credit: euronews (in English) - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Russia's Vladimir Monomakh nuclear submarine test-launched four ballistic missiles on Saturday in the Sea of Okhotsk, the western Pacific Ocean, Russia's Defence Ministry said in a statement.


