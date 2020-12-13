Toy Express, First Responders toy giveaway at Vorderman Volkswagen

Video Credit: WFFT - Published 6 minutes ago

Local officers gave Christmas toys away at a Fort Wayne car dealership for an inaugural toy giveaway.

436-stop.

A toy giveaway brought smiles to over three hundred local families this morning.fox 55's mallory beard was there and shows us how first responders serve during the holidays.

?nats?

"morning, merry christmas, how many kids we got today?"

Officers spreading christmas joy one car at a time.

Alex vorderman// parts & service director, vorderman volkswagen "what better way than to do it with toys?"

Alex vorderman helped organize a toy giveaway for local first responders at vorderman's volkswagen.

"we were nervous people wouldn't show up, but that not the case anymore.

It's pretty amazing."

Within two hours, officers and volunteers handed out over for 4,000 toys to almost 300 families.

Alex vorderman// parts & service director, vorderman volkswagen "i think they're gonna be pretty proud of us.

By the way the line's moving and by the amount of people that showed up."

Vorderman's family friend sarah greene of first responders children's foundation says the foundation's community outreach has changed dramatically this year.

Sarah greene//major gifts officer, first responders children's foundation "because of covid, we can't do traditional programs anymore, like shop with a cop."

The foundation supports children and families who've lost a parent in the line of duty or are facing financial hardships.

A mission greene holds dear to her heart.

Sarah greene//major gifts officer, first responders children's foundation "you know, i was in a horrible accident, and i definitely owe my life to first responders, doctors, nurses."

Greene says giving back makes an impact on recipient, and the giver too.

Sarah greene//major gifts officer, first responders children's foundation "to help them with that burden, even in the smallest way.

It gives joy back to us as well.

Jesus diaz says he's appreciative of the toy giveaway, especially for his younger siblings, but there's more to holiday than toys this year.

Jesus diaz//toy giveaway participant "it's not really about the presents, it's about the family being safe.

That's what i look forward to.

" in fort wayne, i'm mallory beard fox 55 news.

Organizer alex vorderman says they plan to continue with