Elon Musk Leaving Silicon Valley For Texas

New York (CNN Business) Silicon Valley has been the epicenter of the tech industry for decades, starting in 1938 when Bill Hewlett and David Packard started tinkering in a Palo Alto garage.

A string of high profile tech investors and executives are leaving San Francisco, too: Last week, Elon Musk recently said he has moved to Texas after selling his Bel Air homes earlier this year.

Such moves are to be expected during the pandemic, when people are working from home anyway.

Several tech firms have said they'll give employees the option to permanently work from home even after the pandemic ends.


