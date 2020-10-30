Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

#SiliconValley2.0: How an AI-driven startup is redefining business relationships



In this episode of #SiliconValley2.0, hosted by Sabrina Halper, we bring you a conversation with Affinity co-founder Shubham Goel. Born in India, Shubham moved to California to attend Stanford University, where he met his co-founder Ray and began working on the idea behind Affinity. Backed by some of Silicon Valley’s top venture capitalists, Affinity helps customers build and harness their network of relationships by using artificial intelligence and machine learning. In this episode, Shubham tells us about his entrepreneurial journey, his beliefs around failure, and his insights into customer relationship management. Silicon Valley 2.0 is a fortnightly series that showcases next gen entrepreneurs and businesses that have the potential to scale new heights.

