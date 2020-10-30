Global  
 

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture.

After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough. According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas. Musk began extricating himself when local COVID-19 restrictions forced Tesla to temporarily close its only US car factory in the Bay Area. Over the summer, as he sold many Los Angeles-area homes, Musk also quietly moved his charitable foundation to Texas.

Elon Musk says he has moved to Texas, calls California overly ‘complacent’

 Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined one-fifth of Americans who have done a “pandemic move.” After spending most of his life in Silicon Valley, Musk has relocated..
