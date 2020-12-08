Tesla's CEO Elon Musk moved to Texas citing that California 'has taken innovators for granted'

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has told The Wall Street Journal he's moved to Texas because California has 'taken innovators for granted.'

Speculation has been rampant in recent weeks that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, may relocate to Austin,...

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined one-fifth of Americans who have done a “pandemic move.” After...

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that he has moved to Texas, confirming months of...