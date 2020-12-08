Global  
 

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk moved to Texas citing that California 'has taken innovators for granted'

Tesla's CEO Elon Musk has told The Wall Street Journal he's moved to Texas because California has 'taken innovators for granted.'


Elon Musk moved to Texas

SpaceX and Tesla CEO Elon Musk said Tuesday that he has moved to Texas, confirming months of...
Elon Musk says he has moved to Texas, calls California overly ‘complacent’

Elon Musk says he has moved to Texas, calls California overly ‘complacent’ Tesla CEO Elon Musk has joined one-fifth of Americans who have done a “pandemic move.” After...
Bloomberg: Elon Musk's charitable foundation now based in Texas

Speculation has been rampant in recent weeks that Elon Musk, CEO of Tesla, may relocate to Austin,...
Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California [Video]

Elon Musk relocates to Texas from California

Silicon Valley billionaire Elon Musk said on Tuesday he had relocated to Texas from California as he wants to focus more on the new Tesla Inc plant and his SpaceX venture. This report produced by Jonah..

Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone [Video]

Musk To California: Take This State And...I'm Gone

After a month-long argument with the Great State of California, Tesla founder Elon Musk has had enough. According to Business Insider, Musk confirmed on Tuesday that he has moved to Texas. Musk began..

Analysts Say Tesla Stock Sale Is A Smart Move [Video]

Analysts Say Tesla Stock Sale Is A Smart Move

Tesla's recently announced plan to sell up to $5 billion in shares. Wedbush analyst Dan Ives said this is "the smart move at the right time" for CEO Elon Musk and the rest of the company. On Tuesday,..

