Halftime report from Saturday's Oregon State football game.

Video Credit: KEZI
Halftime report from Saturday's Oregon State football game.Kate Rogerson reporting live from Reser Stadium in Corvallis.

Already.

We are going to call this a halftime report.

While we wait, we bring in kate rogerson who has been covering the beavs all season long and looks frigid out there.

Are you warm and second of all how has oregon state done in this first half and what do you like?

Honestly, it is not that cold.

Until it gets below 32, it is not cold.

What i like so far about oregon state is their defense, omar speights, they are coming up really big.

Stopping at the line.

They have limited stanford's rush game so far.

That has been a huge factor for them.

Something we have been waiting for all for season, they are all meshing at once.

It is the sixth game of the season so it should be happening.

Kate, what do you think the beavers need to do in the second half to secure this win here?

I think the defense, as mentioned, has come up with big stops.

It is time for the offense to take control.

We saw this against utah, got going, but couldn't click.

Chance nolan, he has the wheels, he has the arm.

Ja'mar jefferson is back.

They need to put some points on the board, whether it is a touchdown, a field goal, that is going to be the key to this game because we know the defense is capable of stopping.

Kate, one more question before we go here.

Chance nolan, this looks like the chance nolan breakout game.

Does it look like that in reser stadium?

I think he looks way more comfortable in this game versus the first half against utah.

So like i said, he is going to get going and this is the time for him and exciting for beaver nation to watch him develop and grow considering the ups and downs and bumps.

It is weird having him in instead of




