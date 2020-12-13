Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced.

The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was considered legendary for hisespionage-themed novels, which were published over five decades.

He gainedglobal acclaim with his third novel, The Spy Who Came in from the Cold.

Manyof his stories when on to become major motion pictures and series, IncludingTinker Tailor Soldier Spy, The Constant Gardener, The Little Drummer Girl, andOur Kind of Traitor.