Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:19s - Published
Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

John le Carre has died at the age of 89.

The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia.

Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager.

Report by Fullerg.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

John le Carré John le Carré British novelist and former spy

ShowBiz Minute: le Carre, Pride, 'Grease'

 John le Carre, who probed murky world of spies, dies at 89; Stars pay tribute to late country music icon Charley Pride; "Dark Knight," "Grease'" added to..
USATODAY.com
British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89 [Video]

British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89

John Le Carre, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning 60 years

Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO    Duration: 02:04Published
'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies [Video]

'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:42Published

John le Carré: Espionage writer dies aged 89

 The renowned Cold War novelist, author of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, died following a short illness.
BBC News

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries [Video]

Depot in Tamworth distributes Covid vaccine to GP surgeries

A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries. Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:53Published
London mayor calls on government to close schools early [Video]

London mayor calls on government to close schools early

Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers. The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:16Published
Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future [Video]

Minister insists investors 'very positive' about UK's future

Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted that companies remain "very positive" about investing in the UK "whatever the arrangement" the UK has with the EU from the 1st of January. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:04Published
GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England [Video]

GPs to start administering Covid vaccine across England

Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:11Published

Related news from verified sources

British spy thriller author John le Carre dies aged 89

John le Carre, the British writer best known for his Cold War espionage novels "Tinker Tailor Soldier...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •Wales OnlineDeutsche WelleBBC NewsJerusalem PostCTV NewsHindu


John le Carre, UK author of Cold War spy novels, dies at 89


Indian Express - Published Also reported by •FOXNews.comDeutsche WelleBBC NewsTIMENYTimes.comUpworthy


John le Carre: The writer who opened a window on the secret world

John le Carre was one of the most highly acclaimed spy novelists of our time, and arguably one of the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published


Related videos from verified sources

British author John le Carré dies aged 89 [Video]

British author John le Carré dies aged 89

"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:42Published
British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89 [Video]

British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89

CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The..

Credit: Wochit News     Duration: 00:37Published
Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89 [Video]

Cold War author John le Carre dies aged 89

The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:09Published