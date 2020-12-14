Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

A depot at Tamworth in the West Midlands has distributed boxes of the Pfizer BioNTech Covid-19 vaccine to local GP surgeries. Hundreds of coronavirus vaccination centres run by local doctors' surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Sadiq Khan has said that schools should be closed early for Christmas and reopen later in January in order to control the spread of the virus, unless the government rolled out testing for students and teachers. The mayor of London also said the government needed to provide "additional support" for businesses if the capital is moved into the highest level of coronavirus restrictions which is widely expected to be announced today. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Business Secretary Alok Sharma has insisted that companies remain "very positive" about investing in the UK "whatever the arrangement" the UK has with the EU from the 1st of January. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Dr Nikki Kanani, practising GP and NHS director of primary care, has described the roll-out of the Pfizer BioNTech coronavirus jab as "an incredible moment". Hundreds of Covid-19 vaccination centres run by local doctors surgeries will begin opening across England this week. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The..
The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was..
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 01:09Published