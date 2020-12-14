Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 01:19s - Published 5 minutes ago

Cold War author John le Carre dies at 89

John le Carre has died at the age of 89.

The spy-turned-author, whose real name was David Cornwell died after a short battle with pneumonia.

Le Carre's acclaimed best-sellers include Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager.

Report by Fullerg.

