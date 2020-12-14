'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

Global  
 

Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:42s - Published
"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12).

Bryan Wood reports.


John le Carré: Espionage writer dies aged 89

 The renowned Cold War novelist, author of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, died following a short illness.
"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold' was published in 1963 and made le Carré arguably the most famous spy writer in the world. Having studied at both Bern and Oxford universities, Le Carré also served briefly in British Intelligence during the Cold War.

John le Carré, definitive Cold War spy novelist, has died at 89

 "We have lost a great figure of English literature," said publisher Curtis Brown CEO Johnny Geller.
Obituary: John le Carré

 Former intelligence officer whose novels stripped away the glamour and exposed the seediness of the Cold War spy.
British author John le Carré, writer of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy and The Night Manager, has died...
Born David Cornwell, le Carre worked for Britain's intelligence service before turning his experience...
The writer David Cornwell, who was better known by his pen name John Le Carre,has died aged 89, the literary agency Curtis Brown has announced. The authordied after a short battle with pneumonia.He was..

