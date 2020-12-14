'Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy' author Le Carre dies

British Espionage Writer John le Carré Dies At 89



CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The Spy Who Came In From the Cold' was published in 1963 and made le Carré arguably the most famous spy writer in the world. Having studied at both Bern and Oxford universities, Le Carré also served briefly in British Intelligence during the Cold War.

