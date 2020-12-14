Global  
 

British spy novelist John le Carre dies aged 89

John Le Carre, author of Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy, wrote 25 novels and one memoir in a career spanning 60 years


"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12).

 The renowned Cold War novelist, author of Tinker, Tailor, Soldier, Spy, died following a short illness.
BBC News
"Tinker Tailor Soldier Spy" author John le Carre, who cast flawed spies on to the bleak chessboard of Cold War rivalry, died aged 89 on Saturday (December 12). Bryan Wood reports.

The spy-turned-novelist known for espionage thrillers like "The Spy Who Came in from the Cold" and...
Deutsche Welle


CNN reports best-selling British espionage writer John le Carré died Saturday. He was 89. Born David Cornwell, his family said in a statement that he died from pneumonia not related to COVID-19. 'The..

