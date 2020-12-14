Global  
 

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Major League Baseball's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports


Cleveland baseball team will drop 'Indians' nickname

 Cleveland's Major League Baseball team will be dropping the "Indians" nickname, which it has sported since 1915.
Cleveland Indians to change their nickname, drop "Indians"

 Many consider "Indians" as offensive to indigenous peoples. Cleveland will be the latest of several teams to go the name-change route for that reason.
MLB's Cleveland Indians Are Changing Their Team Name, According to A Report

The Cleveland Indians have made their decision regarding their team name and it is indeed changing....
Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist

Cleveland Indians Dropping Nickname Considered Racist

A Major League Baseball team is changing its team after years of backlash; CBS2's Steve Overmyer reports.

Cleveland and Atlanta appear to have different views on name change

Cleveland and Atlanta appear to have different views on name change

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' discusses the latest on whether or not the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves will change their names and how the two clubs seem to be going in different..

