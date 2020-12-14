Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this weekCleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years

AP source: Cleveland Indians changing name after 105 years The New York Times reported Sunday night that the Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105...
FOX Sports - Published Also reported by •TMZ.comJust JaredCBS NewsCBS Sports


It's time to bring back the Cleveland Spiders (who really weren't that bad, you know)

When the Indians change their name, they can right a historical wrong, tap into merchandising gold...
ESPN - Published


Related videos from verified sources

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports [Video]

MLB's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Major League Baseball's Cleveland franchise to drop Indians name, according to reports

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 01:13Published
Cleveland and Atlanta appear to have different views on name change [Video]

Cleveland and Atlanta appear to have different views on name change

What I'm Hearing: USA TODAY Sports' discusses the latest on whether or not the Cleveland Indians and Atlanta Braves will change their names and how the two clubs seem to be going in different..

Credit: USA Today Sports (Domestic)     Duration: 01:25Published