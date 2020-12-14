|
|
|
Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week
Video Credit: WEWS NewsChannel5 - Duration: 02:23s - Published
Cleveland Indians to change name with announcement as early as this week
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
The New York Times reported Sunday night that the Cleveland Indians are changing their name after 105...
FOX Sports - Published
Also reported by •TMZ.com •Just Jared •CBS News •CBS Sports
|
When the Indians change their name, they can right a historical wrong, tap into merchandising gold...
ESPN - Published
|
Related videos from verified sources
|