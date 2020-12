Piers Corbyn defies tier 3 restrictions and attends protest in Nottingham Newsflare STUDIO - Duration: 02:04s - Published 5 days ago Video Credit:- Duration: 02:04s - Published Piers Corbyn defies tier 3 restrictions and attends protest in Nottingham The brother of former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn travelled to Nottingham, UK, on Sunday (December 13) to attend an anti-lockdown protest. 0

