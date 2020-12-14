|
|
|
Google Down Briefly With Outages To Gmail, YouTube, Google Drive
Video Credit: WBZ CBS Boston - Duration: 00:24s - Published
WBZ TV's Breana Pitts reports.
|
You Might Like
|
Related news from verified sources
|
Google's website that logs outages said the services that were affected for nearly an hour should be...
Jerusalem Post - Published
Also reported by •Belfast Telegraph •Washington Post
|
Gmail, YouTube and Google Docs are all experiencing severe outages, with reports of problems...
MacRumours.com - Published
Also reported by •TechCrunch •Washington Post
|
Google users in the U.S., Europe, India and other parts of the world were briefly unable to access...
Denver Post - Published
Also reported by •Washington Post
|