Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 2 minutes ago

Gmail Has Second Outage

Google suffered a second outage today.

The online search engine's email service Gmail went down on Tuesday.

Google confirmed the outage on its status page around 4.30 p.m.

ET.

According to Google, affected users were able to access Gmail, but saw error messages, "or other unexpected behavior".

The issues were finally resolved shortly before 7 p.m.

ET.

On Monday, several of Google's features suffered an outage including Gmail, YouTube and Google Classroom.