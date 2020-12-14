Global  
 

Apple probes violence at Indian supplier factory

Apple is looking into whether Taiwanese supplier Wistron Corp violated its guidelines after workers ransacked a plant in India in protest at unpaid wages.

Julian Satterthwaite reports.


Wistron Wistron

Workers reportedly protest at Wistron iPhone plant in India over pay issues

 Photo by MANJUNATH KIRAN/AFP via Getty Images

Workers at an iPhone production plant in India reportedly smashed windows and set fire to vehicles to..
The Verge
Karnataka: Violence at iPhone factory amid Wistron's ₹1300 crore investment plan [Video]

Violence broke out at an iPhone manufacturing facility in Karnataka on December 12. Alleged workers of the Wistron unit went on rampage, pelting stones, damaging vehicles and furniture, and smashing glass windows. The alleged cause was related to 'salary issues' as per reports. Wistron makes iPhones for Apple, and also tech for Lenovo and Microsoft, among others. The Taiwan-based company is also reportedly planning to make investments worth Rs 1,300 crore in the country under the production-linked incentive scheme. Watch the full video for more.

Credit: HT Digital Content    Duration: 01:30Published

Apple Inc. Apple Inc. American technology company

Covid 19 coronavirus: Trantasman travel bubble requires contact tracing compatibility

 ANALYSIS: New Zealand's coronavirus contact-tracing app Covid Tracer was revamped yesterday. It now uses the Bluetooth-based Google/Apple exposure notification..
New Zealand Herald

Google and Apple are banning technology for sharing users’ location data

 Illustration by Alex Castro / The Verge

You may have never heard of the company X-Mode Social, but its code may be in some of the apps on your phone,..
The Verge

Apple Music host: new Taylor Swift album is part 2 of 'Folklore'

 Apple Music radio host Brooke Reese says Taylor Swift's new record "Evermore" is a part two of her previous album "Folklore" and said the new music is good..
USATODAY.com

Vergecast: Qualcomm president Cristiano Amon on the Snapdragon 888, the future of 5G, and Apple’s M1 chip

 At first we thought this was going to be a slow news week. Now, it’s Friday and we have published two Vergecast episodes back-to-back to cover everything you..
The Verge

An iPhone factory in India has erupted in violence over a dispute about workers' pay

Workers at an Indian factory making iPhones rioted on Saturday in a row over withheld pay by Wistron...
Business Insider - Published


Apple launches probe into Bengaluru iPhone facility violence | Oneindia News [Video]

Apple Inc has launched investigations into violence at its Bangalore facility where employees went on a rampage against unpaid wages and exploitative working hours. Apple is going to probe whether its..

Credit: Oneindia     Duration: 01:13Published