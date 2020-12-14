Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:29s - Published 17 hours ago

Buttigieg Emerges As Front Runner For Transpo. Sec.

CNN reports that Pete Buttigieg is in the running to become President-elect Joe Biden's Secretary of Transportation.

Buttigieg ran for President in 2020.

Business Insider reports that he is widely expected to run for president again in the future.

If nominated, Buttigieg would be the first openly gay Cabinet secretary to be approved by the US Senate.

Several other candidates have been considered for the role, including Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti.