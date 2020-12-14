Mayor De Blasio Discusses 1st COVID Vaccines In NYC
Mayor Bill de Blasio gives COVID update shortly after a nurse received the first vaccine dose in New York City.
Mayor De Blasio: COVID Vaccine Will Be Distributed Equitably, FairlyAt an event in Brooklyn on Sunday, Mayor Bill de Blasio spoke about the COVID-19 vaccine, saying this will be a week that changes the history of New York City.
Mayor De Blasio Shares Update On Covid Vaccine DistributionMayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on coronavirus vaccine and restrictions in New York City.
Mayor, Schools Chancellor Announce '2021 Achievement Plan'Mayor Bill de Blasio holds daily briefing on the coronavirus, vaccine and schools in New York City.