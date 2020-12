Taylor Swift Recalls Feeling 'Under A Microscope' Ahead Of 'Folklore' Release Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 02:58s - Published 29 seconds ago Taylor Swift Recalls Feeling 'Under A Microscope' Ahead Of 'Folklore' Release In a preview for her interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Taylor Swift discusses the fictional storytelling throughout her two surprise albums 'Folklore' and 'Evermore' after admitting she felt constantly "under a microscope" with past records. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend