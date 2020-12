Video Credit: ETCanada - Duration: 01:08s - Published 3 minutes ago

Mads Mikkelsen Reacts To 'Fantastic Beasts' Casting

Mads Mikkelsen reacts to taking over the role of Grindelwald from Johnny Depp for "Fantastic Beasts 3".

The Danish actor shares what it's been like on the set of the film with COVID protocols in place.