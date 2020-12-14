Pharmacies prep for vaccines

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 1 week ago

How they can be involved

In time, pharmacies will receive doses of the new covid?

"*19 vaccine to administr to customers .

Kimt news 3's jeremy wall is live outside hunt's silver lake drug where he spoke with the owner about preparations.

Jeremy?

Amy, just like cvs, walgreens, and other pharmacies, hunt's is preparing for shipments of the covid?

"*19 vaccine owner philip hommerding (huh.mer.ding) tells me he isn't certain his business will receive the vaccine.

The big chains may be ahead of hunt's silver lake drug when it comes to the precious innoculation.

Still, huh?

"*me*- ding has been in contact with the minnesota department of health and his suppliers in hopes of having the vaccine available for his customers.

Were trying to be getting invovled with everyone that has vaccine coming to them and were hopefully included in their shipments so we do recieve some in addtition to mdh and his pharmacy's distributors, hommerding is also working with olmsted county public health.

Live in rochester, jeremy wall, kimt news 3.

Thank you jeremy.

Hunt is hopeful his pharmacy will receive doses of the vaccine inside of two months.

Public health officials have said widespread innoculations, though, are unlikely to happen before the spring.