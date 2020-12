COVID-19 vaccine FAQ

Video Credit: WAPT - Duration: 01:49s - Published 2 minutes ago

MARCUS HUNTER HAS SOMEANSWERS FROM THEEXPERTS... THE COVID -19 VACCINE HASMADE IT'S WAY TOMISSISSIPPI, OVER THE NEXTFEW DAYS THOUSAND OFHEALTHCARE WORKERS WILL BEROLLING UP THEIR SLEEVES -AMONG THE FIRST IN LINE TO BEVACCINATED...WE HAVE NEVER SEEN A VACCINEDEVELOPED AND DISTRIBUTEDTHIS QUICKLYWHICH BEGS THEQUESTION -- WHAT DOES IT DOAND CAN IT STOP YOU FROMCATCHING CORONAVIRUS..."IT REDUCES SEVERE ILLNESSAND SYMPTOMATIC ILLNESS.IT HAS NOT YET BEEN SHOWN TOREDUCE TRANSMISSION ANDSPREAD OF CORONAVIRUS."ACCORDING TO E- R PHYSICIANAND FORMER BALTIMORECOMMISSIONER OF HEALTH,DR. LEANA WEN THERE ARE SIDEEFFECTS, BUT THAT MEANS THEVACCINE IS WORKING."THERE ARE TWO GENERAL TYPESOF SIDE EFFECTS.

ONE ISPAIN, SWELLING, REDNESS ATTHE INJECTION SITE ITSELF,AND THEN THE OTHER IS, KINDOF FLU- LIKE SYMPTOMS, BODYACHES, FEVERS, HEADACHES,FATIGUE."THE VACCINE HAS NOT BEENTESTED ON KIDS, ANYONEPREGNANT ORBREAST-FEEDING, PEOPLEWHO HAVE PROBLEMS WITHTHEIR IMMUNE SYSTEMS, ORPEOPLE WITH CERTAINALLERGIES.DOCTOR CARLOS DEL RIO--EXECUTIVE ASSOCIATE DEANAT EMORY UNIVERSITY'SSCHOOL OF MEDICINE SAYSPEOPLE IN THAT GROUP WILL BEAMONG THE LAST TO GET THEVACCINATE...DR. CARLOS DEL RIO,EXECUTIVE ASSOCIATE DEAN,EMORY UNIVERSITY SCHOOL OFMEDICINE:"BY THE TIME INDIVIDUALSLIKE THAT ARE READY TO BEVACCINATED, WE'LLPROBABLY HAVE AT LEAST SOMEPRELIMINARY DATA."THE PHIZER VACCINE IS THEFIRST TO ROLL OUT BUT THEREWILL BE OTHER VACCINES.

DR.DEL RIO SAYS TAKE WHICHEVERVACCINE YOU CAN GETFIRST...AS FOR WHEN WILL OUR LIVESFINALLY GET BACK TO NORMAL?DR. LEANA WEN, ERPHYSICIAN, AND FORMERBALTIMORE HEALTHCOMMISSIONER:"DEFINITELY NOT THISWINTER.

PROBABLY IT WILL BEUNTIL LATE SPRING, EARLYSUMMER."DR. LEANA WEN, ER PHYSICIANAND FORMER BALTIMOREHEALTH COMMISSIONE