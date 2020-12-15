AARP releases stats on COVID-19 in nursing homes

Video Credit: KIMT - Published 41 seconds ago

is releas statistics showing the impact the pandemic has had on nursing homes.

Their numbers over the past month are showing covid cases and deaths have been climbing.

Kimt news 3's nick kruszalnicki is live to break it down for us.

both iowa and minnesota are higher than the national averages when it comes to deaths and cases of covid 19 in nursing homes according to

19 in nursing homes

Minnesota is averaging about one point three six deaths per 100 residents and 8 covid cases for every one hundred residents.

Iowa is showing higher numbers in both categories.

One point six five deaths and 11 point eight cases

per 100 residents.

Closer to home

i spoke with country meadow place here in mason city.

He says the situation has settled down at their facility.

It's been going on the same as it's been going on in the county.

When the county has spiked, it kind of hit us also, but we're now kind of flattening out the curve it looks like and we're doing the exact same thing at country meadow place.

When it comes to vaccinations

joyner says they don't have an exact date of when they'll be given, but they have plans to have the entire facility

both staff and residents

vaccinated in one day's time.

Live in mason city, nick kruszalnicki, thank you nick.

reporting nursing homes in iowa are dealing with staffing shortages.

In the last month over 48 percent of iowa nursing homes reported a shortage.

In minnesota, the number is