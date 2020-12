Video Credit: Oneindia - Duration: 01:12s - Published 6 hours ago

Rare Fungal infection triggered by Covid-19 | All you should know | Oneindia News

It appears that Covid-19 is triggering a fungal infection that can be deadly.

Doctors at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital have witnessed 15 cases of Covid-19 triggered Mucormycosis fungus.

Black Fungus or Mucormycosis is a serious but rare fungal infection.

Watch the video to know more.

#SirGangaRamHospital #Mucormycosis #Covid19