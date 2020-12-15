Gemma Collins signs up to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:01s - Published 6 days ago Gemma Collins signs up to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK Former 'TOWIE' star Gemma Collins is said to have signed up for the second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend