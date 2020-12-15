Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Gemma Collins signs up to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Video Credit: Bang Media International Limited - Duration: 01:01s - Published
Gemma Collins signs up to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Gemma Collins signs up to appear on RuPaul's Drag Race UK

Former 'TOWIE' star Gemma Collins is said to have signed up for the second series of 'RuPaul's Drag Race UK'.


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Drag Race UK signs up TOWIE star and legendary diva Gemma Collins for season two

Gemma Collins will reportedly join Drag Race UK season two to play the Snatch Game. RuPaul appears to...
PinkNews - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Gemma Collins promises to 'spill the beans' on Piers Morgan's Life Stories [Video]

Gemma Collins promises to 'spill the beans' on Piers Morgan's Life Stories

TV star Gemma Collins is set to "spill the beans" on 'Piers Morgan's Life Stories' in 2021.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:45Published
Robbie Williams wants Gemma Collins to top Christmas charts [Video]

Robbie Williams wants Gemma Collins to top Christmas charts

Pop star Robbie Williams wants Gemma Collins to top the charts this Christmas.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:09Published
Gemma Collins opens up about third miscarriage in her open letter to Duchess Meghan [Video]

Gemma Collins opens up about third miscarriage in her open letter to Duchess Meghan

Gemma Collins reveals she has suffered a third miscarriage without realising she was pregnant.

Credit: Bang Media International Limited     Duration: 01:50Published