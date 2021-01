‘No shortcuts in vaccine development’: Brown University’s Dr. Jha #HTLS2020

Dr Ashish K.

Jha, Dean, Brown University School of Public Health, spoke at the 18th edition of the Hindustan Times Leadership Summit on the issue of Covid vaccines.

Dr. Jha said that he is not overly worried about mRNA vaccines and added that it would be important for us to watch the safety data coming out of the Moderna and Pfizer vaccine.

On vaccine development in just 10 months, he said that there are no shortcuts in vaccine development.

Watch the full video for all the details.