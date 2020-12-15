Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published 9 minutes ago

People Get Shocked After Witnessing Car Driving Extremely Close To Tornado In Dodge City, Kansas

This group of people witnessed a car driving towards the core of a tornado in Dodge City.

The tornado created an atmosphere of dark clouds and heavy rain as these people followed it.

Suddenly, the car moving towards the tornado disappeared, which led these people to chase it as well.

They also saw the funnel of the tornado up close.