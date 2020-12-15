Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

People Get Shocked After Witnessing Car Driving Extremely Close To Tornado In Dodge City, Kansas

Video Credit: Jukin Media - Duration: 01:00s - Published
People Get Shocked After Witnessing Car Driving Extremely Close To Tornado In Dodge City, Kansas

People Get Shocked After Witnessing Car Driving Extremely Close To Tornado In Dodge City, Kansas

This group of people witnessed a car driving towards the core of a tornado in Dodge City.

The tornado created an atmosphere of dark clouds and heavy rain as these people followed it.

Suddenly, the car moving towards the tornado disappeared, which led these people to chase it as well.

They also saw the funnel of the tornado up close.


You Might Like


Related videos from verified sources

Scary moment angry giraffe chased truck of tourists off its patch [Video]

Scary moment angry giraffe chased truck of tourists off its patch

EXIT, PURSUED BY A GIRAFFE - Watch the jaw-dropping moment a man's car is chased by a huge giraffe while on a jungle tourWatch as the huge giraffe hurtles alongside the car - as the shocked tourists..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 01:37Published
Pedestrian Has Close Call with Unhitched Trailer [Video]

Pedestrian Has Close Call with Unhitched Trailer

Occurred on / Info from Licensor: A trailer unhitched in the road and nearly hits a nearby pedestrian.

Credit: Viral Hog Content     Duration: 00:30Published
Tornado Brings Huge Gust Of Wind And Rain to New York City [Video]

Tornado Brings Huge Gust Of Wind And Rain to New York City

These two people were walking down the street in NYC when suddenly they were hit by a strong gust of wind. They soon realized it was a tornado and took shelter. The strong wind was followed by..

Credit: Jukin Media     Duration: 00:08Published