Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster

Karim Benzema's two headers send Real Madrid into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.

Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says table-topping Atletico Madrid should "definitely" be considered favourites to win La Liga this season.

Criticism made Madrid stronger says Zidane after derby win Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.