Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster

Video Credit: Reuters - Sports - Duration: 01:37s
Barca candidate Laporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign posterLaporta goads Real Madrid with cheeky campaign poster

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win [Video]

Criticism made Real stronger says Zidane after derby win

Zinedine Zidane and Diego Simeone speak to media after Real Madrid's 2-0 victory over Atletico Madrid in La Liga.

Credit: Reuters - Sports    Duration: 06:39Published
Real Madrid v Atletico Madrid: Zinedine Zidane says rivals favourites for La Liga

 Real Madrid boss Zinedine Zidane says table-topping Atletico Madrid should "definitely" be considered favourites to win La Liga this season.
BBC News

Real Madrid 2-0 Borussia Monchengladbach: Karim Benzema double sends Real through

 Karim Benzema's two headers send Real Madrid into the Champions League knockout stages with victory over Borussia Monchengladbach.
BBC News

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown [Video]

Zidane 'not thinking' about sack ahead of Borussia showdown

Real Madrid prepare for their crucial Champions League group stage match against Borussia Moenchengladbach knowing anything less than victory could cost Zinedine Zidane his job.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:48Published
Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter [Video]

Moenchengladbach confident ahead of Real Madrid encounter

Borussia Moenchengladbach just need a point to qualify for the Champions League last-16, the only problem is their match is away to Real Madrid.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 02:40Published
'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat [Video]

'I won't resign' says Zidane after another Champions League defeat

Zinedine Zidane says he will not resign after a second Champions League defeat to Shakhtar Donetsk leaves Real Madrid in danger of failing to progress from the group stage.

Credit: Reuters - Sports     Duration: 03:02Published