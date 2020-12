WEB EXTRA: Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava On COVID-19 Vaccine Arriving in South Florida

WEB EXTRA: Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya On COVID-19 Vaccine Arrival



Jackson Health System CEO Carlos Migoya talks to the media about Tuesday's arrival of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine arrival. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 02:23 Published 9 minutes ago

Jackson Health System Waits For First Shipment Of Pfizer COVID-19 Vaccine



Jackson Memorial Hospital is expected to receive its first shipment of the Pfizer -BioNTech coronavirus vaccine on Tuesday. Jessica Vallejo reports. Credit: CBS4 Miami Duration: 03:33 Published 6 hours ago