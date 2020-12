Video Credit: THR News - Duration: 01:15s - Published 8 minutes ago

Christopher Walken Admits He's Never Owned a Computer or Cell Phone | THR News

Christopher Walken dropped by 'The Late Show With Stephen Colbert' to discuss his new film, 'Wild Mountain Thyme.'

Walken revealed right off the bat that he has never owned a computer and the one he was using had been provided for their virtual chat.