Jennifer Lopez to Headline 'Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin' Eve 2021'

It seems only fitting that Lopez should help us to usher in the new year since she kicked off 2020 with her 'Super Bowl LIV Halftime Show' performance.

The announcement was made on Dec.

15.

Billy Porter, Cyndi Lauper and Jimmie Allen will also perform.

Ryan Seacrest will return as NYC host with help from Porter and Lucy Hale.

Ciara will handle the Los Angeles festivities for the fourth straight year.

Seacrest said he's looking "forward to making sure it’s a night for everyone to remember.".

2020 has been a trying year for the world and I’m thrilled to have Billy and Lucy join me in ushering in a new year with fresh beginnings, Ryan Seacrest, via press release