Joe and Jill Biden to Appear on 'Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve'

The president-elect and future first lady will speak to Ryan Seacrest for their final interview of the year.

In a year marked with many challenges, we are honored that President-Elect Joe Biden and Dr. Biden will join America’s most-watched tradition, Dick Clark Productions’ Amy Thurlow and ABC Entertainment’s Craig Erwich, via joint statement.

This year’s show will be hosted by Seacrest, who will be joined by Billy Porter and Lucy Hale in New York City.

Jennifer Lopez is set to headline the event, which will be closed to the public this year.

The show's Los Angeles festivities will be hosted by Ciara for the fourth year in a row