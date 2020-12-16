Video Credit: Wochit - Duration: 00:32s - Published 6 days ago

Sundance Film Festival Announces 2021 Selections

The Sundance Film Festival has announced its selection of 72 films from 29 countries for its 2021 event.

The annual festival will be held virtually due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Of the feature films that were selected, 47% are directed by one or more women.

Robin Wright's directorial debut, "Land" in which she also stars, will be featured in the festival.

"Passing," directed by Rebecca Hall and starring Ruth Negga and Tessa Thompson will also be a featured selection.

Other projects selected include Questlove's, "Summer of Soul," and "Prisoners of the Ghostland," with Nicholas Cage.

The Sundance Film Festival will run from Jan.

28 - Feb.

3.