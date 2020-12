Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 03:19s - Published 5 minutes ago

The COVID-19 vaccine is in Colorado. Here are your questions answered

The COVID-19 vaccine has arrived in Colorado, and hospitals have already begun administering doses this week.

We've received dozens of questions about the vaccine from viewers, and Colorado Gov.

Jared Polis, along with state health officials, joined Anne Trujillo in a Denver7 COVID-19 Town Hall to answer your questions.