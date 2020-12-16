Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area.
Andy Burnham has said that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic has a massiveimpact on the number of people being forced into temporary accommodation. TheMayor of Greater Manchester was speaking at a Homelessness Briefing in whichhe confirmed 3,600 people are in temporary accommodation across the area.
Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'. He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers. 'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said. 'I’m not just talking about pubsand restaurants. There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings. AndI’ll name one chain: Tesco. 'I don’t believe they’ve taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they’ve said it’s not for them to enforce. Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'
Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay has addressed the continuity of financial support for Greater Manchester. He states Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was seeking an agreement on better terms than other areas.
The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has told ITV News that the government went “a step too far” by trying to impose the highest coronavirus restrictions with funding on Westminster's “terms”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Former footballer Gary Neville likens the coronavirus restrictions to afootball manager changing tactics with every match. He criticises theGovernment's handling of the pandemic, saying the people of Manchester 'wantto be treated fairly'. Neville said the people of Greater Manchester wereproud of local leaders who clashed with the Government over funding as theregion was placed into Tier 3 last week.
Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffeborough council areas will come into force on Thursday, with finer details ofthe measures expected to be outlined later on Tuesday. Nottingham will joinWarrington as well as the Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester,Lancashire and South Yorkshire in having fresh restrictions imposed in Tier 3.
London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
