Manchester mayor says there is a 'clear case' for Tier 2

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:52s - Published
Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said there is a "clear case" for "large parts" of his region to be moved down to Tier 2 as the Government is due to formally review what coronavirus restrictions are appropriate for each area.

Lockdown forcing people into temporary housing: Andy Burnham [Video]

Lockdown forcing people into temporary housing: Andy Burnham

Andy Burnham has said that he believes the Covid-19 pandemic has a massiveimpact on the number of people being forced into temporary accommodation. TheMayor of Greater Manchester was speaking at a Homelessness Briefing in whichhe confirmed 3,600 people are in temporary accommodation across the area.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:45Published
Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings [Video]

Andy Burnham: Tesco has not taken a responsible attitude to face coverings

Greater Manchester mayor Andy Burnham has accused Tesco of failing to be'Covid-safe' over the use of masks, accusing the supermarket giant of nottaking a 'responsible attitude'. He told the Lords economic affairs committeethat local leaders had called for the Government to hand over powers to taketargeted enforcement action against firms that fail to protect staff andcustomers. 'We asked for summary closure powers of all premises that were notdeemed to be Covid-safe,' Mr Burnham said. 'I’m not just talking about pubsand restaurants. There are large supermarkets in Greater Manchester who in myview have not properly implemented the requirements around face coverings. AndI’ll name one chain: Tesco. 'I don’t believe they’ve taken a responsibleattitude to this issue, they’ve said it’s not for them to enforce. Well I dothink it is for those organisations to enforce.'

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Barclay highlights continuity of support [Video]

Barclay highlights continuity of support

Chief Secretary to the Treasury Stephen Barclay has addressed the continuity of financial support for Greater Manchester. He states Greater Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham was seeking an agreement on better terms than other areas. Report by Odonovanc. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:27Published
Burnham: The north gets ‘pushed around’ by Westminster [Video]

Burnham: The north gets ‘pushed around’ by Westminster

The Mayor of Greater Manchester Andy Burnham has told ITV News that the government went “a step too far” by trying to impose the highest coronavirus restrictions with funding on Westminster's “terms”. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Gary Neville: Government keeps changing tactics on coronavirus [Video]

Gary Neville: Government keeps changing tactics on coronavirus

Former footballer Gary Neville likens the coronavirus restrictions to afootball manager changing tactics with every match. He criticises theGovernment's handling of the pandemic, saying the people of Manchester 'wantto be treated fairly'. Neville said the people of Greater Manchester wereproud of local leaders who clashed with the Government over funding as theregion was placed into Tier 3 last week.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:23Published
Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions [Video]

Nottingham prepares for highest band of Covid-19 restrictions

Residents in Nottingham and surrounding boroughs have been urged to keepshowing “resilience” ahead of new Tier 3 controls coming into force. TougherCovid-19 rules for Nottingham city and the Broxtowe, Gedling and Rushcliffeborough council areas will come into force on Thursday, with finer details ofthe measures expected to be outlined later on Tuesday. Nottingham will joinWarrington as well as the Liverpool City Region, Greater Manchester,Lancashire and South Yorkshire in having fresh restrictions imposed in Tier 3.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:04Published

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3 [Video]

Bars, pubs and restaurants shut as London moves to Tier 3

London's bars, pubs and restaurants shut their doors last night for the third time this year as the capital was moved into Tier 3 restrictions following a rise in Covid-19 cases. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:18Published
Australia sues Facebook over user data [Video]

Australia sues Facebook over user data

An Australian regulator sued Facebook on Wednesday accusing it of collecting user data without permission, building on government efforts around the world to rein in the social network. Libby Hogan reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:41Published

