Lana Del Rey sparks engagement rumours with ring
Lana Del Rey is engaged to singer Clayton Johnson, according to multiple reports.
Lana Del Rey defends 'mesh mask' as having plastic protectionLana Del Rey has defended her decision to wear a mesh face mask to a meet-and-greet event by explaining it had plastic protection on the inside.
Lana Del Rey covers Liverpool soccer anthem for new filmLana Del Rey has covered You'll Never Walk Alone for an upcoming documentary on football team Liverpool FC.
Lana Del Rey is engaged!Lana Del Rey is reportedly engaged to Clayton Johnson, after just a few months of dating.
Blake Shelton feared he'd lose engagement ring before proposing to Gwen StefaniBlake Shelton was paranoid about losing his engagement ring before he gave it to Gwen Stefani because he kept it in his truck for a week before proposing.
Dakota Johnson sparks Chris Martin engagement rumoursDakota Johnson has fuelled rumours that she's engaged to Chris Martin by flashing a large emerald rock on her left ring finger.