Little Mix working on seventh album following Jesy Nelson exit

Little Mix are reportedly planning their seventh album, which will be their first following the departure of Jesy Nelson.


Little Mix Releases Statement After Jesy Nelson Announces Exit From Group

The remaining members of Little Mix are speaking out after their now former bandmate Jesy Nelson...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Frankie Bridge praises ‘brave’ Jesy Nelson after Little Mix exit

Frankie Bridge has praised Jesy Nelson for her “really brave” decision to leave Little Mix.
Belfast Telegraph - Published

Jesy Nelson Announces She's Leaving Little Mix

Jesy Nelson just made a shocking statement! The 29-year-old singer revealed in a note on social media...
Just Jared Jr - Published Also reported by •Just JaredE! OnlineBelfast Telegraph



