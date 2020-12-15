Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix to focus on mental health

Singer Jesy Nelson has thanked fans as she explained her decision to leaveLittle Mix, saying "recently being in the band has really taken a toll on mymental health". Nelson, 29, is stepping away after being a part of the groupfor nine years and said in a long Instagram post that it had been "the mostincredible time of of my life".
Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO Duration: 00:54Published
It's the day Little Mix fans have been dreading, Jesy Nelson has announced she's officially leaving the band. We love you Jesy! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Cody Simpson is on his way to becoming an Olympic swimmer. The Pretty Brown Eyes singer has secured a spot at next year's Australian Olympic trials and he announced the big news on Instagram on Sunday, calling it a "personal milestone".
Credit: Cover Video STUDIO Duration: 01:01Published
After nine years, Jesy Nelson has officially announced she's departing Little Mix. The 29-year-old says she's leaving to focus on her mental health after admitting that the "constant pressure" of being..