Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix to focus on mental health

Video Credit: Cover Video STUDIO - Duration: 01:10s - Published
Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix to focus on mental healthNelson revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 14.

You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Jesy Nelson Jesy Nelson English singer

Jesy Nelson 'ready to embark on a new chapter' as she leaves Little Mix [Video]

Jesy Nelson 'ready to embark on a new chapter' as she leaves Little Mix

Singer Jesy Nelson has thanked fans as she explained her decision to leaveLittle Mix, saying "recently being in the band has really taken a toll on mymental health". Nelson, 29, is stepping away after being a part of the groupfor nine years and said in a long Instagram post that it had been "the mostincredible time of of my life".

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:54Published
Jesy Nelson officially leaves Little Mix [Video]

Jesy Nelson officially leaves Little Mix

It's the day Little Mix fans have been dreading, Jesy Nelson has announced she's officially leaving the band. We love you Jesy! Report by Mccallumj. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:07Published

Little Mix's Jesy Nelson leaves the band

 The singer says being in the chart-topping girl group has "taken a toll on my mental health".
BBC News

Little Mix Little Mix British four-piece girl group


Instagram Instagram Online photo-sharing and social networking service

Cody Simpson wins the chance to compete for Olympics swimming spot [Video]

Cody Simpson wins the chance to compete for Olympics swimming spot

Cody Simpson is on his way to becoming an Olympic swimmer. The Pretty Brown Eyes singer has secured a spot at next year's Australian Olympic trials and he announced the big news on Instagram on Sunday, calling it a "personal milestone".

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:01Published

Related news from verified sources

Jesy Nelson leaves Little Mix, writes 'being in band has really taken toll on my mental health'

The official Twitter page of Little Mix also issued a statement on Jesy Nelson leaving the band.
DNA - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineE! OnlineBBC NewsJust Jared


Jesy Nelson quits Little Mix after mental health hit by ‘constant pressure of being in a girl group’

Jesy Nelson has quit Little Mix after nine years, it has been confirmed. Jesy Nelson announcing she...
PinkNews - Published Also reported by •OK! MagazineBBC News


Stars rally around Jesy Nelson following Little Mix departure

Celebrities have rallied around Jesy Nelson after she announced she had left Little Mix due to the...
Belfast Telegraph - Published Also reported by •Just Jared Jr



Related videos from verified sources

Jesy's Departure From Little Mix, Shawn Mendes' Fourth No. 1 Album & More Top News | Billboard News [Video]

Jesy's Departure From Little Mix, Shawn Mendes' Fourth No. 1 Album & More Top News | Billboard News

Little Mix’s Jesy officially leaves the group, Mariah Carey returns to the top of the Billboard Hot 100 singles chart and Shawn Mendes grabs a No. 1 album on the Billboard 200.

Credit: Billboard News     Duration: 02:18Published
Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health [Video]

Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health

Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix to Focus on Mental Health. Nelson revealed the news in a lengthy Instagram post on Dec. 14. The past nine years in Little Mix has been the most incredible time of my..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:10Published
Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix To Focus On Mental Health [Video]

Jesy Nelson Leaves Little Mix To Focus On Mental Health

After nine years, Jesy Nelson has officially announced she's departing Little Mix. The 29-year-old says she's leaving to focus on her mental health after admitting that the "constant pressure" of being..

Credit: ETCanada     Duration: 02:08Published