Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Video Credit: ODN - Duration: 00:40s - Published
Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

Boris Johnson has departed 10 Downing Street ahead of his weekly appearance at Prime Minister’s Questions at the House of Commons.

Report by Blairm.

Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn


You Might Like


💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Boris Johnson Boris Johnson Prime Minister of the United Kingdom since 2019

PM Modi meets UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab, discusses potential of India-UK partnership

 PM Modi termed the interaction with Raab as "excellent" adding that he looked forward to having PM Boris Johnson attend the Republic Day ceremony.
DNA

British PM Boris Johnson calls India indispensable partner, says delighted to be guest of honour

 Boris Johnson will be the 2nd British Prime Minister to be at India's Republic day parade as Chief Guest since John Major in 1993.
DNA
Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country [Video]

Sturgeon: Indy ref gives Scots choice how to rebuild country

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published

Absolutely delighted, says UK PM Boris Johnson as he accepts India's Republic Day invite

 British Prime Minister Boris Johnson will travel to India in January, his first bilateral visit since taking office.
DNA

10 Downing Street 10 Downing Street Headquarters of British Government

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels [Video]

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels

Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:11Published
Boris Johnson: If we ease off now we risking losing control of this virus [Video]

Boris Johnson: If we ease off now we risking losing control of this virus

Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference at Downing Street, afterthe new tier system was announced. Mr Johnson said: "If we ease off now werisking losing control of this virus all over again."

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:57Published
Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns [Video]

Don't let Covid rip for sake of Christmas parties, PM warns

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations. Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties. "'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives." Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 02:24Published
Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter [Video]

Boris Johnson: Vaccine and mass testing mean things will look different by Easter

Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include Januaryand February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the needfor new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, withmore areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 00:35Published

House of Commons of the United Kingdom House of Commons of the United Kingdom Lower house in the Parliament of the United Kingdom

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM [Video]

A good deal is still there to be done, says PM

The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept. Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 03:13Published
Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told [Video]

Father Christmas to be granted special travel corridor, MPs told

The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:32Published
Miliband explains Labour’s abstention on Covid tier vote [Video]

Miliband explains Labour’s abstention on Covid tier vote

Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system. The shadow business secretary also criticised the government's "inadequate" economic support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:48Published
Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’ [Video]

Hancock: Covid vaccine is triumph for ‘humanity’

The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech’s Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: “Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity”. Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from “early next week”. Report by Jonesia. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:41Published

Facebook Facebook American online social networking service

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway [Video]

Heathrow Airport wins Supreme Court appeal over third runway

Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway. Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken by the then transport secretary Chris Grayling - was lawful and that the government was under no obligation to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS). Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:53Published
Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws [Video]

Facebook moves UK users to dodge EU privacy laws

Facebook will shift all its users in the UK into agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws. Emily Wither reports.

Credit: Reuters Studio    Duration: 01:23Published
Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules [Video]

Labour calls on government to review Xmas Covid rules

Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event". Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 00:47Published
Minister: People must make 'personal judgment' over Xmas [Video]

Minister: People must make 'personal judgment' over Xmas

Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that it would be up to people to make a "personal judgment" whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the Christmas period. Report by Blairm. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn

Credit: ODN    Duration: 01:24Published

Related news from verified sources

Senior Tory MP says Johnson should quit as PM if he does not get a trade deal

A veteran Tory MP has called for Boris Johnson to stand down as Prime Minister if he fails to secure...
Belfast Telegraph - Published

MP calls on Boris Johnson to provide more Covid tests in Staffordshire

MP calls on Boris Johnson to provide more Covid tests in Staffordshire Stafford MP Theo Clarke raised the issue in the House of Commons during Prime Minister's Questions
Staffordshire Newsletter - Published

Narendra Modi accepts Britain's G7 summit invitation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday accepted the invitation of British Prime Minister Boris...
Mid-Day - Published


Related videos from verified sources

Boris Johnson praises OECD for promoting free trade at 60th anniversary meeting [Video]

Boris Johnson praises OECD for promoting free trade at 60th anniversary meeting

The PM speaks at Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development 60thanniversary, the international body set up to rebuild European economies afterthe Second World War.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 01:21Published
Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart [Video]

Hopes rise for UK-EU trade deal but two sides remain far apart

Boris Johnson suggested there was still hope of a post-Brexit trade deal withthe European Union but the two sides remained “very far apart”. Followingtalks between the Prime Minister and European..

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO     Duration: 02:55Published
UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline [Video]

UK/EU push Brexit trade talks beyond deadline

EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure..

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 02:03Published