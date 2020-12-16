Boris Johnson departs for Prime Minister’s Questions

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has said an independence referendum allows Scotland the choice to rebuild the country "in the image of Boris Johnson and the Brexiteers that make up his government", or "recover a society that the majority of people want". Report by Alibhaiz. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
Boris Johnson departs Downing Street for Brussels, where talks on a post-Brexit deal are scheduled with the European Commission President Ursula vonder Leyen. Time is running out to reach a deal before December 31, when the UKstops following EU trading rules.
Prime Minister Boris Johnson holds a press conference at Downing Street, afterthe new tier system was announced. Mr Johnson said: "If we ease off now werisking losing control of this virus all over again."
Prime Minister Boris Johnson has promised a relaxation of Covid restrictions over Christmas, although details have not yet been finalised with the devolved administrations.
Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.
Addressing the nation virtually at the Downing Street press conference, he said: "I know that many of us want and need Christmas with our families, but this is not the moment to let the virus rip for the sake of Christmas parties.

"'Tis the season to be jolly, but it is also the season to be jolly careful, especially with elderly relatives."
Boris Johnson told a Downing Street press conference that “things will lookand feel very different” after Easter, with a vaccine and mass testing. But hewarned the months ahead “will be hard, they will be cold, they include Januaryand February when the NHS is under its greatest pressure”. That meant the needfor new tiers from Wednesday December 2, replacing England’s lockdown, withmore areas facing tougher restrictions than the previous regional regime.
The prime minister has told MPs that "a good deal is there to be done" ahead of talks with Ursula von der Leyen in Brussels this afternoon. Speaking in the House of Commons, Boris Johnson also admitted that the EU is currently insisting on terms which no prime minister could accept.
Report by Thomasl. Like us on Facebook at http://www.facebook.com/itn and follow us on Twitter at http://twitter.com/itn
The Leader of the House of Commons, Jacob Rees-Mogg, promised MPs FatherChristmas will be given a travel corridor so he can deliver gifts to familiesthis Christmas. Responding to a question from the shadow leader of the House,Valerie Vaz, Mr Rees-Mogg said Father Christmas would be not need to bevaccinated to enter the UK, noting his own children were waiting "with batedbreath" for Christmas Day. Mr Rees-Mogg later confirmed Father Christmas'selves would qualify as key workers.
Ed Miliband has explained why the Labour Party abstained from Tuesday evening's Commons vote on the introduction of England's new Covid tier system. The shadow business secretary also criticised the government's "inadequate" economic support for businesses during the coronavirus pandemic.
The health secretary has delivered a statement to the House of Commons following the approval of Pfizer/BioNTech's Covid-19 vaccine by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) for use in the UK. Matt Hancock told MPs: "Today is a triumph for all those who believe in science; a triumph for ingenuity; a triumph for humanity". Mr Hancock confirmed that the NHS would be able to start vaccinating from "early next week".
Heathrow Airport has won a Supreme Court challenge - backing the Government's decision to give the go-ahead for a third runway. Summarising the ruling on Wednesday, Lord Sales said the decision taken by the then transport secretary Chris Grayling - was lawful and that the government was under no obligation to discuss the Paris Agreement separately in the Airports National Policy Statement (ANPS).
Facebook will shift all its users in the UK into agreements with the corporate headquarters in California, moving them out of their current relationship with Facebook's Irish unit and out of reach of Europe's privacy laws. Emily Wither reports.
Shadow Communities Secretary Steve Reed has called on the government to review its easing of coronavirus restrictions for families meeting during the Christmas period to avoid the holiday becoming a "superspreader event".
Communities Secretary Robert Jenrick has said that it would be up to people to make a "personal judgment" whether they wanted to meet up with vulnerable family members over the Christmas period.
EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson have mandated their negotiators to "go the extra mile" and keep talking beyond a Sunday deadline in a bid to secure..