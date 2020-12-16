Program dropped causing students to lose BCTC scholarship

Video Credit: WTVQ Lexington, KY - Published 5 days ago

They thought they were going to leave high school with a leg up on college, but they may not.

The students were part of a 1 + 1 program with Blue Grass Community College.

Some parents are frustrated for their high school seniors as they prepare for graduation.

High school seniors as they prepare for graduation..

The students were part of a one plus one program with blue grass community college..

They thought they were going to leave high school with a leg up on college... but they may not... abc 36's alex king has more on the clark county area technology center program..

Katie: "i feel like they owe these kids something."

Parents from george rogers clark high school were left with a ton of questions after they recently found out a new teacher in the integrated engineering program at the district's area technology center was not "certified" to teach a dual credit class.

Their kids are now seniors, and they say because of the mix up, their kids will no longer receive a scholarship to bluegrass community and technical college because they did not receive the course credits.

Katie: "these kids have already lost, we lost part of our soccer season, dances, they're probably not going to have graduation, they're probably not going to have prom and let's take your scholarship away too."

Katie white says her son keaton was counting on the scholarship...he's graduating early and having to work two jobs because of the additional costs for college.

Alyssa boley says her son garrett has gone through the exact same thing.

Alyssa: "it's frustrating.

Especially to get to this point and find this out with this program that something you're looking forward to and this has been an option to be able to have this to fall back on and go there and in another year you'll have your associates degree and now that's not going to happen.."

Alex: "both of these clark county families were left with questions.

Why was this not communicated to them earlier?

And what are they supposed to do now?"

I checked the high school website.

And information about the program is still there.

I also reached out to the clark county atc principal, melanie jamison.

She did not respond but toni tatman from the kentucky board of education says... atc and the board will work on communicating better in the future.

She says the state has worked with parents to find a solution.

Toni: "i think it was just a couple of factors tied in with the pandemic and with a teacher retiring and making sure that everything was all in line.

I'm just happy that we can report that was a resolution that was found."

Bctc responded saying,"we have been in contact with the high school and provided bctc course options for the students in order to complete industrial maintenance technology program requirements."

According to an email provided from white between her and principal jamison in early december.

An option for the students is to let them take these courses at the bctc georgetown campus for the spring semester.

She says they also suggested another program.

Alex: in the end, some frustrations remain.

White said it isn't enough given the damage that was done.

Boley said she is happy garrett can complete the program.

But she is disappointed they've received little communication from the area technology center.

In winchester, alex king, abc 36 news."

Time