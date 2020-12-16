The Great Christmas Light Fight | Morning Blend

Global  
 

Video Credit: ABC Action News - Duration: 05:40s - Published
The holiday festivities continue with two new back-to-back episodes of The Great Christmas Light Fight, Wednesday, December 16, on ABC.


American Broadcasting Company American Broadcasting Company American broadcast television network

New ESPN/ABC television deal with give SEC even more resources to dominate college sports

 Southeastern Conference football games will air exclusively on ABC and ESPN starting in 2024. The deal will only add to the conference's revenue gap.
USATODAY.com
Doctor Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections [Video]

Doctor Fauci Warns of 'Surge upon Surge' of Coronavirus Infections

Doctor Anthony Fauci made the statement during a televised interview on ABC's 'This Week' on Sunday.

Credit: Cover Video STUDIO    Duration: 01:05Published
US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results [Video]

US transition: Trump continues attempt to cast doubt on election results

Former New Jersey Governor Chris Christie, a longtime ally of the president, blasted Trump's legal team, calling their work a "legal embarrassment" in an interview with ABC.

Credit: Euronews English    Duration: 03:52Published

Let It Glow: Up close and personal with Nicole and Doug Davis [Video]

Let It Glow: Up close and personal with Nicole and Doug Davis

Tis the season to deck the halls. All month long we have been showing off homes across the valley that have put up amazing Christmas light displays.

Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas     Duration: 03:05Published
The Travel Mom | Morning Blend [Video]

The Travel Mom | Morning Blend

Emily Kaufman, The Travel Mom is here to share some information on what to expect with future travel plans.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 03:37Published
freeFall Theatre | Morning Blend [Video]

freeFall Theatre | Morning Blend

A Christmas Carol: In Concert playing now through December 24.

Credit: ABC Action News     Duration: 04:18Published