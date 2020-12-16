Global  
 

Bella Thorne ridiculed for claiming she was the 'first' to join OnlyFans

Former Disney star Bella Thorneis once again being chastised for actionssurrounding her OnlyFans account.When Thorne joined OnlyFans backin August, she broke a record by earning$1 million on her first day.

In less thana week, she made $2 million.Seemingly due to her unprecedented success,OnlyFans changed some of its policies.The platform limited tips, set price capsand further spaced withdrawals for creators.Many criticized the actress for exploitinga platform that has carried struggling sexworkers through the pandemic.And if that backlash wasn’t bad enough,Thorne recently made things worse for herself.On Dec.

13, she took to her Instagram Storiesto paint herself as a martyr and trendsetter of sorts.“Legit everyone in my news feed followingin my footsteps,” she added with an exaggerated eyeroll.

“But when I was getting heat y’all were scared”.People didn’t respond well to Thorne’sclaims. “Bella Thorne is one of the top 10villains of 2020,” one viral tweet said


