Biden Introduces Pete Buttigieg: Transportation Secretary

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will introduce former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary at an event in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday.

Buttigieg's selection also represents the first time the President-elect has tapped one of his former Democratic presidential opponents to join his administration as a Cabinet secretary.

The role of transportation secretary is expected to play a central part in Biden's push for a bipartisan infrastructure package.

The former mayor is seen as a rising star in the Democratic primary and rose to national prominence during the 2020 Democratic primary.