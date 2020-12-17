Global  
 

President-Elect Biden Announces Pete Buttigieg As Nominee For Transportation Secretary

Video Credit: CBS 5 SF KPIX - Duration: 02:13s - Published
President-Elect Biden Announces Pete Buttigieg As Nominee For Transportation Secretary

Michael George reports on latest cabinet nominations for Biden Administration (12-16-2020)


CBS4's Michael George reports Biden has nominated Pete Buttigieg for transportation secretary.

(CNN) President-elect Joe Biden will introduce former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for transportation secretary at an event in Wilmington, Delaware on Wednesday. Buttigieg's..

[NFA] President-elect Joe Biden on Wednesday announced his former rival Pete Buttigieg as his pick for U.S. secretary of transportation and if confirmed by the Senate, Buttigieg would be the first..

