Buttigieg: Biden is showing LGBTQ community that we belong Video Credit: Bleacher Report AOL - Duration: 01:43s - Published 3 minutes ago Buttigieg: Biden is showing LGBTQ community that we belong Pete Buttigieg discusses his historic nomination to serve as President-elect Joe Biden’s secretary of transportation. If confirmed by the US Senate, Buttigieg would be the first out LGBTQ Cabinet secretary approved by the chamber. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like

Related news from verified sources Pete Buttigieg could make history as first openly gay Cabinet secretary President-elect Joe Biden named Pete Buttigieg as his nominee for secretary of transportation. If...

CBS News - Published 3 days ago