Ancelotti: We must fight for top four Video Credit: Sky Sports UK - Duration: 00:41s - Published 3 minutes ago Ancelotti: We must fight for top four Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti says it is a 'long season' and his side must keep fighting if they are to finish within the top four in the Premier League, following their 2-0 victory at Leicester. 0

