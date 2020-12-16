Deaconess Healthcare Works Receive Covid-19 Vaccine

Video Credit: WEVV - Published 4 minutes ago

For those putting their lives at risk during on the front lines of the medical battle against the coronavirus the vaccinations come as covid-19 cases continue to surge -- in every community.

We begin tonight with marisa pawta who's in newburgh -- with a look at deaconess's first public vaccinations.

"it's kind of a new hope for us -- in trying to get life back to normal."

Twenty four healthcare heroes at deaconess gateway hospital are among the first locally to receive the pfizer covid-19 vaccine -- with does being administered wednesday morning five clinical workers were also immunized during a trial run on tuesday afternoon and these brave nurses and doctors come from departments throughout the health system.

"there were intensive care, emergency medicine, hospitalists, family medicine, internal medicine, we had nurses from icus and medical surgical units, nurses from the emergency department."

And for the healthcare workers that received their first doses in these seats right here -- it was really an easy choice to step up and be an example for the rest of the community."

"it's just like most other vaccinations -- like the flu shot -- anything like that -- really not much pain or associated like that -- feeling fantastic so far."

"it took a tremendous amount of work and effort by other people to help people get this vaccine and they are starting with us -- which is just a blessing."

While hospitals leaders are still letting the moment of history they have been apart of sink in -- "right now -- this is exciting that we have the opportunity for this to be the beginning of the end of what's been the most difficult times in american history and healthcare."

The healthcare heroes immunized wednesday will get their second dose of the vaccine in twenty one days.

Reporting in newburgh marisa